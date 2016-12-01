What's new

India afraid to export Basmati rice to Iran due to US sanctions

Dariush the Great



theprint.in

India could lose basmati rice market in Iran to Pakistan as US sanctions disrupt payments

Tehran and New Delhi explore barter trading options even as Iran has stepped up importing basmati rice from Pakistan.
theprint.in theprint.in

For the first time in decades, basmati rice exports from India to Iran have fallen drastically in the first half of 2020-21 fiscal owing to disruption in payments, a result of the US-led sanctions. New Delhi and Tehran are now exploring a conventional barter trading system to address the rising concerns.
 
Mighty Lion



Pakistan Space Agency said:
India slowly but surely moving away from iran every passing day towards Saudi Arabia. The excuses they give.
Not right for you to say that since Pakistan's exports to Iran are a mere <$33 million:

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran stood at US $293.18 million; with the volume of Pakistan's export to Iran US$ 32.29
www.brecorder.com

Trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran

Former Chief Executive TDAP & Former President FPCCI
www.brecorder.com
 
Pakistan Space Agency



Mighty Lion said:
Not right for you to say that since Pakistan's exports to Iran are a mere <$33 million:


www.brecorder.com

Trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran

Former Chief Executive TDAP & Former President FPCCI
www.brecorder.com
It is the right thing to say because Pakistan kept its distance to Iran due to mainly it's closeness with the Arab World and it lost much in the long run. But Pakistan being an under-developed country had no choice.

But India was close to both Iran and the Arab World but it has decided to ditch Iran for Saudi Arabia. I am unsure why as there isn't really any pressure being applied on India to pick sides.
 
