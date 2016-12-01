India afraid to export Basmati rice to Iran due to US sanctions

Dariush the Great
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 715
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
India could lose basmati rice market in Iran to Pakistan as US sanctions disrupt payments
Tehran and New Delhi explore barter trading options even as Iran has stepped up importing basmati rice from Pakistan.
theprint.in
For the first time in decades, basmati rice exports from India to Iran have fallen drastically in the first half of 2020-21 fiscal owing to disruption in payments, a result of the US-led sanctions. New Delhi and Tehran are now exploring a conventional barter trading system to address the rising concerns.