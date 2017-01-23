India-Afghanistan to hold cultural week from September 2-5: Afghan envoy New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Friday said that India and Afghanistan have planned to hold a cultural week from September 2-5 with an aim to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

India-Afghanistan to hold cultural week from September 2-5: Afghan envoyANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 23:25 ISTNew Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Friday said that India and Afghanistan have planned to hold a cultural week from September 2-5 with an aim to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.The cultural week has been planned by the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi and Indian Council for Cultural Relations and several diplomats and bureaucrats from both countries will also attend the event."Afghanistan has learned a lot from Indian culture, young Afghans should understand and abide Indo-Afghan relations, hence we have planned this event," Mamundzay told media persons.Several events including cultural engagement, poetry events, food, music, etc will be organized as a part of this event, he added.The Afghan envoy also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of Afghanistan and said "Afghanistan is going through a tough time, we are struggling with terrorism and extremism, but this cultural week would bring a news of happiness among Afghans," he said.While talking to ANI, Mamundzay also cautioned China for ignoring violence by Taliban and said that if terror groups continue to operate in Afghanistan then it will adversely impact Beijing.