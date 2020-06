Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy admits that India's foreign policy has miserably failed. He holds senior position in BJP and has been part of Modi's government. He is

Rajya Sabha MP, Fmr. Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D in Economics and BJP National Exec. member as well.



Finally India realising how Modi has fooled the entire nation. After getting befitting response first from Pakistan on 29th Feb 2019, than Middle East after islamophobic tweets, now Nepal and China humiliating Indian forces.



Indians are realising what shit the current facist Modi government has landed Indian in and this will have long lasting consequences.











