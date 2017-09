Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report Global, said it is rare to find a country with such a dominant richest person (Ambani) whose wealth is more than three times as much as that of the second on the list; this is never seen in the US, China, the UK, and Russia.

The combined wealth of India’s richest is worth $640 billion, equivalent to one-fourth of India’s GDP last year and similar to the GDPs of Switzerland ($660 billion) and the combined GDP of South Africa ($317 billion) and Israel ($340 billion).

With 214 and 117 entrants respectively, Maharashtra and Delhi are the preferred States of residence for Hurun India Rich. Strikingly, 23 individuals on the list migrated into Maharashtra, 22 into Delhi and 13 into Karnataka to set up and establish their businesses.