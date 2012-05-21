India accuses China of 'provocative' military movements In a rare statement on the standoff that involves thousands of soldiers on both sides, the Indian Army said its local commander was in talks with his counterpart from China in an attempt to “resolve the issues".

India is reporting that its soldiers thwarted “provocative” military movements carried out by Chinese troops near a disputed border in Ladakh region.A statement by India’s defence ministry on Monday said China’s People’s Liberation Army carried out actions "to change the status quo” and “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements” in the cold-desert region.The treacherous terrain of the Ladakh region.CREDIT:APThe army is not disclosing what it means by "provocative military movements" or whether the PLA has breached the disputed territory at a fresh point.It said Indian troops pre-empted the Chinese military activity on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. The glacial lake is divided by the de facto frontier between the rivals and is one of the three sites where the India-China faceoff began in early May.The statement said Indian troops “undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground".China did not immediately comment.The statement said the two countries local military commanders met along the disputed frontier on Monday to “resolve the issues". It said India was committed to dialogue “but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity".Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to end the current crisis in Ladakh have been unsuccessful.The disputed and undemarcated 3500-kilometre (2175-mile) border between India and China stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim.The two Asian giants fought a border war in 1962 that also spilled into Ladakh. The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s, without success.