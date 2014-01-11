What's new

India account for more than 1/3 of new cases in the world, 1/4 new death toll. RIP

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,471
-1
8,221
Country
China
Location
United States
India account for more than 1/3 of new cases in the world, 1/4 new death toll. RIP

Analysis say India has 70 millions infection actually.


1598864617078.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul Pak,India and Bangladesh together accounting for more than 2-third of ship breaking business Pakistan Economy 1
vi-va India account for 1/3 of new cases, 1/5 death toll. RIP Central & South Asia 12
Vanguard One India could see a current account surplus again. But it’s for ‘all the wrong reasons’ World Affairs 1
Areesh Verified Account From India Cheering Terrorist Attack in Karachi Pakistan's Internal Security 21
CIA Mole US’s 18-point plan to hold China accountable for corona includes deepening 'military ties with India COVID-19 Coronavirus 10
S How Pakistani lobbyist in USA convinced White House to 'unfollow' Twitter accounts of India's PM General Photos & Multimedia 42
undercover JIX Kashmir residents say they are starving as first accounts of India's lock-down of region emerge Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
Devil Soul Transfer of millions into PTM's Gulalai Ismael’s accounts from India detected Pakistan's Internal Security 20
undercover JIX Why does India account for 37 percent of female suicides? World Affairs 9
Jyotish Facebook deletes accounts linked to India's Congress party and Pakistan military Central & South Asia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top