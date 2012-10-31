What's new

India accepts defeat: MEA indirectly rules out military option against China

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,850
0
1,537
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) indirectly ruled out a military option to resolve the border issue with China, saying that the government was working on moving back troops to their “regular posts” on their respective sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On the other hand, China continued to exhort India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing some of the agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
China stays adamant, says see big picture
  • China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday again exhorted India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
“It is important to bear in mind that achieving this (complete disengagement) requires agreed actions by both sides,” said the MEA spokesperson in this respect. “It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.
China’s latest homily about the “big picture” came from its Ministry of Defence. Exactly a week back, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout on Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) had asked both sides to “jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations”, which was also stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on August 17.
Answering questions on China at the weekly media briefing, Srivastava especially referred to a recent interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he spoke of various past border incidents and noted that what was common was that “all border situations were resolved through diplomacy”.
The MEA spokesperson’s accent on talks to resolve border irritations comes a few days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had said India had “military options” to deal with Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh if talks at military and diplomatic levels continue to be stalemated.
The MEA also pointed out that Jaishankar had said that a solution “must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings” and attempt must not be made to “alter the status quo unilaterally”.
The last meeting of the WMCC held on August 20 had seen New Delhi forcefully putting across the formulations expressed by Jaishankar.


Source: Tribune India
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
367
0
273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Chakar The Great said:
Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) indirectly ruled out a military option to resolve the border issue with China, saying that the government was working on moving back troops to their “regular posts” on their respective sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On the other hand, China continued to exhort India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing some of the agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
China stays adamant, says see big picture
  • China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday again exhorted India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
“It is important to bear in mind that achieving this (complete disengagement) requires agreed actions by both sides,” said the MEA spokesperson in this respect. “It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.
China’s latest homily about the “big picture” came from its Ministry of Defence. Exactly a week back, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout on Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) had asked both sides to “jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations”, which was also stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on August 17.
Answering questions on China at the weekly media briefing, Srivastava especially referred to a recent interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he spoke of various past border incidents and noted that what was common was that “all border situations were resolved through diplomacy”.
The MEA spokesperson’s accent on talks to resolve border irritations comes a few days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had said India had “military options” to deal with Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh if talks at military and diplomatic levels continue to be stalemated.
The MEA also pointed out that Jaishankar had said that a solution “must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings” and attempt must not be made to “alter the status quo unilaterally”.
The last meeting of the WMCC held on August 20 had seen New Delhi forcefully putting across the formulations expressed by Jaishankar.


Source: Tribune India
Click to expand...
Get ready India is about to attack

kv
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
2,818
-19
4,233
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India is a coward nation. They did not have the courage to retaliate against Pakistani Operation Swift Retort, so how can anyone expect these cowards to retaliate against the massive Chinese invasion to liberate Galwan Valley and surrounding areas totalling around 600 sq km.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,034
-36
47,960
Country
China
Location
China
Chakar The Great said:
Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) indirectly ruled out a military option to resolve the border issue with China, saying that the government was working on moving back troops to their “regular posts” on their respective sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On the other hand, China continued to exhort India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing some of the agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
China stays adamant, says see big picture
  • China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday again exhorted India to “see the big picture” even as the MEA indicated slowness by the Chinese side in implementing agreements reached during discussions at the military and diplomatic levels.
“It is important to bear in mind that achieving this (complete disengagement) requires agreed actions by both sides,” said the MEA spokesperson in this respect. “It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.
China’s latest homily about the “big picture” came from its Ministry of Defence. Exactly a week back, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout on Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) had asked both sides to “jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations”, which was also stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on August 17.
Answering questions on China at the weekly media briefing, Srivastava especially referred to a recent interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he spoke of various past border incidents and noted that what was common was that “all border situations were resolved through diplomacy”.
The MEA spokesperson’s accent on talks to resolve border irritations comes a few days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had said India had “military options” to deal with Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh if talks at military and diplomatic levels continue to be stalemated.
The MEA also pointed out that Jaishankar had said that a solution “must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings” and attempt must not be made to “alter the status quo unilaterally”.
The last meeting of the WMCC held on August 20 had seen New Delhi forcefully putting across the formulations expressed by Jaishankar.


Source: Tribune India
Click to expand...
@drumstick @proudindian20

Bravado mighty Indian, why are you backing off? Maybe becos Chinese threaten to killed another 40 Indian soldiers with bare hand only challenge? :rofl:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,034
-36
47,960
Country
China
Location
China
applesauce said:
good, i hope so, they really need a smack in the head to wake up to the actual balance of power.
Click to expand...
The India bring more than 400,000 troops into high attitude and terrible border condition. They wouldnt even last more than 2 months given the huge finance burden and the nightmare logistic India need to source.

While China is rich country and world class infrastructure like railway and big road linking to many parts near border.
Most of our logistic are made in China. We can afford the war attribution. India cannot as they need to paid high price for import.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,034
-36
47,960
Country
China
Location
China
Khan vilatey said:
Get ready India is about to attack

kv
Click to expand...
They wouldn't... I know India behavior. They will act tough like bragging about military option against China last week. But after farting for a week, today they change tone and claim its not an option. Typical hot air that ran out of steam. :lol:
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,084
3
7,046
Country
United States
Location
United States
Khan vilatey said:
Get ready India is about to attack

kv
Click to expand...
After seeing what the Chinese did to the Indians at Galwan and the fistfights in May, do we really think India has any sort of capability to go on the offensive? If they cannot even put up a proper fight with their fists, I would really question their capabilities to do so with firearms or artillery.
 
casual

casual

FULL MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
1,447
1
696
Country
China
Location
United States
Come on Indians, don't let your government weasel out of this war. You talked the talk now it's time to walk the walk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul India should accept defeat before Kashmiris’ struggle, says Nawaz Strategic & Foreign Affairs 311
G How India was defeated in Kashmir...Official Acceptance by S.K.Sinha Military History & Tactics 192
Figaro It Is Time to Accept That India's Defence Planning Is Crippled by Severe Financial Woes Indian Defence Forum 5
xyx007 India Surrender:India Accepted china 1959 Claim as new LAC Central & South Asia 84
Bagheera Would Pakistan government accept Sindhi Hindus who desire to return from India? Pakistani Siasat 13
M India officially accepts Chinese occupation in Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 48
Zapper Saudi Arabia accepts India's proposal for virtual G20 Summit Middle East & Africa 3
Riyad Bangladesh accepts 999 Bangladeshis who lived illegally in India Bangladesh Defence Forum 15
Riyad If minorities want to return from India, we will accept: Minister Obaidul Quader Bangladesh Defence Forum 6
PradoTLC India : Hindu booked for not accepting food from Muslim delivery agent Central & South Asia 17

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top