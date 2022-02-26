What's new

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move


www.indiatoday.in

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move

The UN Security Council voted on Friday on the draft resolution sponsored by the US and Albania and supported by several other nations.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in



Indian situation right now. :D



Hahaha :D:D

Anyone remembers how Indians all over were excited when India joined UNSC as non permanent member and how they will sort out Pakistan? Lol . Now what you say , between rock and hard place? Lol. Putin called Modi after IK visit to tell him if he is with us or against us. Hindu terrorist have fallen in line.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Taimoor Khan said:
Hahaha :D:D

Anyone remembers how Indians all over were excited when India joined UNSC as non permanent member and how they will sort out Pakistan? Lol . Now what you say , between rock and hard place? Lol. Putin called Modi after IK visit to tell him if he is with us or against us. Hindu terrorist have fallen in line.


www.indiatoday.in

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move

The UN Security Council voted on Friday on the draft resolution sponsored by the US and Albania and supported by several other nations.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move​




Indian situation right now. :D


India the epitome of “too clever by half”, their ego interjected them into new problems habitually

Neither Russia nor the western alliance will truly trust India with these kinds of actions.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

FuturePAF said:
India the epitome of “too clever by half”, their ego interjected them into new problems habitually

Neither Russia nor the western alliance will truly trust India with these kinds of actions.
It's the Putin call to Modi to get in line after IK visit, is what is at play here. Russia can severely handicap Indian military at a times when this hindu terrorist regime is looking to go into conflict with Pakistan and PLA breathing down their necks as well.
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497547855053012993

USSR and Russia's past veto in favour of India


In the early years, USSR used to use the veto power frequently, so much so that as per reports, the then Soviet ambassador Andrei Gromyko earned the nickname Mr Nyet and Vyacheslav Molotov was known as Mr Veto. Over the years, the USSR/Russia has cast a total of 146 vetoes, or close to half of all vetoes. Since 1946, when the USSR used the veto power on a draft resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Lebanon and Syria, the veto has been recorded 294 times.
Over the years, USSR/Russia has used the veto power in favour of India as well. In all, the permanent member of the UNSC has used the veto power four times in support of India.
1957

The USSR first used the veto power for India in 1957 over the Kashmir issue. When Nikita Khrushchev, the then leader of the Soviet Union, visited India in 1955, he said that Moscow was just 'across the border' and in case of any trouble in Kashmir, Delhi should just give a shout to the USSR. He stayed true to his words, and when Pakistan proposed the use of a temporary UN force in connection the demilitarisation and the bilateral issue was close to becoming an international issue, USSR used the veto power in favour of India.
1961

In 1961, Portugal sent a letter to the UNSC concerning Goa. At that time, Goa was still under the power of Portugal and India was trying to liberate the region and make it a part of our nation. Unlike France, Portugal refused to let go of its territories in India and even opened fire on the protesters in Goa.
As per reports, Nikita Khrushchev sent a telegram to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in which he said India's actions "to do away with outposts of colonialism in its territory were absolutely lawful and justified".

Portugal tried to invoke the UN Charter and proposed a resolution that India should withdraw their forces from Goa. The proposal was supported by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. But USSR came to India's rescue and blew away the proposal by using the veto power. It strengthened India's cause, and on December 19, 1961, Goa was finally liberated from the rule of Portugal.
It is important to note that it was USSR's 99th veto.
1962

USSR used its 100th veto in 1962, and this time again, in favour of India. An Irish Resolution in the UNSC urged India and Pakistan to directly negotiate with one another to settle the Kashmir issue. Seven UNSC members supported it, and among them were four permanent members - the US, France, UK and China. The Indian delegation refused to accept the resolution and then, the Russian delegate Platon Dmitrievich Morozov used the veto power to make the resolution null and void.
1971

In 1965, after the India-Pakistan War began, the then Pakistani foreign minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, and the Indian delegation walked out in protest. According to reports, Kunwar Natwar Singh, the former Minister of External Affairs termed the walkout as a 'turning point' for the UN regarding the Kashmir issue. The Kashmir issue became dormant in the UNSC except in 1971 when resolutions were proposed over the Kashmir issue, but in December 1971, when India was engaged in a war against Pakistan to liberate Bangladesh, the USSR used its veto power thrice to ensure that the issue remains a bilateral one instead of becoming a global concern that could attract interference from third-party nations.

www.google.com

Veto power: What is it and how many times Russia has used it in favour of India

If a permanent member does not fully agree with a proposed resolution but does not wish to cast a veto, it may choose to abstain, thus allowing the resolution to be adopted if it obtains the...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Taimoor Khan said:

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move​


www.indiatoday.in

India abstains on UN resolution that condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, explains move

The UN Security Council voted on Friday on the draft resolution sponsored by the US and Albania and supported by several other nations.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in



Indian situation right now. :D



Hahaha :D:D

Anyone remembers how Indians all over were excited when India joined UNSC as non permanent member and how they will sort out Pakistan? Lol . Now what you say , between rock and hard place? Lol. Putin called Modi after IK visit to tell him if he is with us or against us. Hindu terrorist have fallen in line.
Sit back and enjoy the wet lungi dancers being slapped
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Trango Towers said:
Sit back and enjoy the wet lungi dancers being slapped
The world is taking note of their stance and as Putin puts it, of the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between Russia and India. With Cyber security becoming more important, many West clients may not want to do their data processing work in India anymore for fear of exposure to the Russians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497556377161670659
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

You failed to mention China and UAE also abstained. The vote was lost due to one countries veto. That of Russia.
Will the Americans be angry ?
Certainly. Its not the first, nor the last time that India will vote for what is in India's interests. No doubt there will be consequences, but there always have been consequences.

As an Indian I understand but am horrified that we did not stand up for Ukraine.
The Indian press and media are whole heartedly condemning this invasion as do nearly all Indians.

It is a cynical and shameful abstention, forced by realpolitik.

We could not have voted against Russia while acquiring 60% of our foreign defence purchases from Russia and we could not be seen to reinforce the Beijing-Moscow axis while LAC remains unresolved. Moscow being the only country with some influence in Beijing.

Remember EVEN Beijing played safe by abstaining, and not supporting Russia, by voting against the US resolution.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

waz said:
The Americans will be very angry now. But hey India is being a friend and rightly so.
"net-net" - India will lose more than it gains from the current episode for sure. I wonder how the CAATSA waiver looks right ? Biden/USA adminstration had not decided - maybe they will now.
 
paritosh

paritosh

Countries looking to take back “disputed” territories wouldn’t mind what Putin did. The west wants to cement the map of the world they way it is, but other don’t like aspects that need changes and me way or the other. Condoning or hinting towards, of what Russia did with crimea and now Ukraine, almost legitimises the using of force option for solving border disputes, gives even more credence to peaceful negotiations as an indirect result ( more countries are now pondering over the prospect of an armed conflict actually happening if they don’t resolve their territorial disputes) lessons for China, india, Pakistan na the rest. The east should stop looking at the world from the west’s pov.
 

