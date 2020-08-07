India: A Paradise For Pakistani Hindus?

Young love thrives on passion and is anything but sensible.This was the case of the video you posted. Two young Sindhi Hindu girls eloped with two Sindhi Muslims boys. That is to say they ran away from home without informing their parents. Understandably, the parents were devastated. I feel for the parents.That said, the two girls have since given several interviews attesting that they eloped and embraced Islam of free will. I don't think it is fair to harass them further and disrupt their private marital lives further.Make an effort to know the complete story before posting.