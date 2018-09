If this news of the heli going across border is true, then it wasn't a mistake.

You would have known that if you ever flew an aircraft.

A Pilot would have known exactly where the limit is. While flying an aircraft you have to follow strict instructions of the air traffic controller in this type of airspace. Which I'm guessing in this case is Class A.

In Class A airspace only IFR flights are allowed and no VFR flights can be permitted. Hence when using the instruments the pilot would have a very precise idea of his location even if they were analog(which they were not).



Mistakes like these happen only when you're flying VFR but even then an experienced pilot would have an idea of the no fly zone.



So in conclusion if this is true it wasn't a mistake, it might have been done deliberately to check your level of preparedness.

