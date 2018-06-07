What's new

India, a magical land where democracy thrives and the rule of law applies

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

"In its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred," the court noted as it allowed bail for Ms Narwal and Ms Kalita.

"If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy," the court added.

In the earlier judgment - pertaining to bail for Mr Tanha - the same bench said: "The phrase terrorist act' cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences under the IPC."

"In Its Anxiety To Suppress Dissent...": Court's Sharp Words For Centre

There is a difference between the right to protest and terror activity, the Delhi High Court said Tuesday as it granted bail to three activists arrested more than a year ago in connection with riots in the national capital over the citizenship law.
Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal And Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi Riots case

A division bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court today allowed bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita
@jamahir @xeuss @Joe Shearer @padamchen @Vapnope @Jackdaws and everyone else..

ekdum fair, mast... why do people keep saying Modi has subverted all the organs of our democracy and make the case for mission creep "Hindutva" poisoning the country.. when all is as fine and dandy (or dirty) as it has always been ?
 
No doubt Indians have democratically elected Hindu Extremists to the Government to rule over them but why is Hindu Extremism seen as a force of good by Hindu Extremists, Hindu Extremist sympathisers and closet Hindu Extremists when all they do is Hindu Extremism?

What's so good about Hindu Extremism?
 
-=virus=- said:
"In its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred," the court noted as it allowed bail for Ms Narwal and Ms Kalita.

"If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy," the court added.

In the earlier judgment - pertaining to bail for Mr Tanha - the same bench said: "The phrase terrorist act' cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences under the IPC."

"In Its Anxiety To Suppress Dissent...": Court's Sharp Words For Centre

There is a difference between the right to protest and terror activity, the Delhi High Court said Tuesday as it granted bail to three activists arrested more than a year ago in connection with riots in the national capital over the citizenship law.
Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal And Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi Riots case

A division bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court today allowed bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita
@jamahir @xeuss @Joe Shearer @padamchen @Vapnope @Jackdaws and everyone else..

ekdum fair, mast... why do people keep saying Modi has subverted all the organs of our democracy and make the case for mission creep "Hindutva" poisoning the country.. when all is as fine and dandy (or dirty) as it has always been ?
Uh. Because charges of sedition were slapped by the Modi Govt. The Court here is actually censuring the Modi Govt. and asking it to distinguish between protest and terrorism.

So court is basically saying Modi is wrong. But then, don't need the Court to say it. Pretty much everything that guy does is wrong.
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
No doubt Indians have democratically elected Hindu Extremists to the Government to rule over them but why is Hindu Extremism seen as a force of good by Hindu Extremists, Hindu Extremist sympathisers and closet Hindu Extremists when all they do is Hindu Extremism?

What's so good about Hindu Extremism?
What one pajeet thinks of another doesn't concern us so much, but the way west has been coddling the evil Hindu fanatics is what matters the most. They will be built up for a show down with china and then dismantled afterwards, and dhotis will fly.
 
Jackdaws said:
Uh. Because charges of sedition were slapped by the Modi Govt.
Uh

but clearly he/they haven't succeeded in what others (like yourself, I imagine) have been accusing his prashasan of.. such as taking over the judiciary etc

The Court here is actually censuring the Modi Govt. and asking it to distinguish between protest and terrorism.
what do you think this thread is about, genius ?
 
Deltadart said:
What one pajeet thinks of another doesn't concern us so much, but the way west has been coddling the evil Hindu fanatics is what matters the most. They will be built up for a show down with china and then dismantled afterwards, and dhotis will fly.
It reminds me of when Western countries helped a pro-nazi Government to topple a democratically elected pro-Russian Government in Ukraine.

It all ended with Russia tearing off Crimea from Ukraine in broad day light and not a single Western country helped Ukraine.

Something similar and on a smaller scale happened in Galwan Valley last year. It looked like a practice run.

However, the main issue here is that the racist Indian population democratically elected Hindu Extremists to power without any foreign interference. What were they thinking?
 
It reminds me this below, the gap between propaganda and ground reality is so large that I feel sad for Indians.
1623762418425.png
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
No doubt Indians have democratically elected Hindu Extremists to the Government to rule over them but why is Hindu Extremism seen as a force of good by Hindu Extremists, Hindu Extremist sympathisers and closet Hindu Extremists when all they do is Hindu Extremism?

What's so good about Hindu Extremism?
what "hindu extremist" thing has Modis' government done ?

can't police every citizen's thoughts.. there are extremists in every political faction in India, which is fine just as long as they do not indulge in violence and obey the law.
 
-=virus=- said:
Uh

but clearly he/they haven't succeeded in what others (like yourself, I imagine) have been accusing his prashasan of.. such as taking over the judiciary etc


what do you think this thread is about, genius ?
Lol. Do you realize there multiple judges sitting on multiple benches of the Supreme Court?

Did anyone here say ALL the judges have been biased?

Of course, some judges are duly rewarded.

Controversial Judge Who Praised Modi Will Head National Human Rights Commission Now

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has dissented to the NHRC appointment on the grounds that candidates from marginalised communities were not considered.
Got it? Or is all this too complicated?
 
@-=virus=- Thank you for tagging me.

As Jackdaws said that Modi and co has been using the sedition charges to silent the dissenting voices and anti minority actions are being swept under the rug. The only thing that stops Modi and Yogi from going pitbull is your constitution and relatively free judiciary.
 
-=virus=- said:
ekdum fair, mast... why do people keep saying Modi has subverted all the organs of our democracy and make the case for mission creep "Hindutva" poisoning the country.. when all is as fine and dandy (or dirty) as it has always been ?
The fact that this event is making the news is testament to how far down the black hole India has gone. A state where a mere disagreement with its policies is rewarded with sedition charges, where people are locked for for over a year, and it takes the conscience of one brave lawyer or judge to do what he was paid to do - enforce the law fairly.

And when I say state - I just don't mean Modi and his henchmen - it includes millions of foot soldiers like you who encourage such behavior and use such crimes as a form of retribution for psychologically bruised mental state of minds.
 
