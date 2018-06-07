India, a magical land where democracy thrives and the rule of law applies

"In its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred," the court noted as it allowed bail for Ms Narwal and Ms Kalita.
"If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy," the court added.
In the earlier judgment - pertaining to bail for Mr Tanha - the same bench said: "The phrase terrorist act' cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences under the IPC."
@jamahir @xeuss @Joe Shearer @padamchen @Vapnope @Jackdaws and everyone else..
ekdum fair, mast... why do people keep saying Modi has subverted all the organs of our democracy and make the case for mission creep "Hindutva" poisoning the country.. when all is as fine and dandy (or dirty) as it has always been ?
"If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy," the court added.
In the earlier judgment - pertaining to bail for Mr Tanha - the same bench said: "The phrase terrorist act' cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences under the IPC."
"In Its Anxiety To Suppress Dissent...": Court's Sharp Words For Centre
There is a difference between the right to protest and terror activity, the Delhi High Court said Tuesday as it granted bail to three activists arrested more than a year ago in connection with riots in the national capital over the citizenship law.
www.ndtv.com
Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal And Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi Riots case
A division bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court today allowed bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita
www.livelaw.in
@jamahir @xeuss @Joe Shearer @padamchen @Vapnope @Jackdaws and everyone else..
ekdum fair, mast... why do people keep saying Modi has subverted all the organs of our democracy and make the case for mission creep "Hindutva" poisoning the country.. when all is as fine and dandy (or dirty) as it has always been ?