India: 8-year-old raped in garbage vat in Bhopal; handed Rs 5 to stay quiet

BHOPAL: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a garbage vat of the municipal corporation in Bhopal’s Ayodhya Nagar locality on Saturday afternoon. The rapist gave the traumatized child Rs 5 and told her not to talk about it to anyone, she has told police The survivor says the rapist is about her father’s age and she had seen him a couple of times earlier while playing near her home.DIG Irshad Wali said the accused was identified with the help of the survivor. Eight teams were set up to nab him and police photographed around 40 people, who had visited the locality that day. The child picked out one of the photos and the suspect, 30-year-old Ravi, was arrested at a liquor shop on Saturday night. He is married but his wife left him a year ago, said the DIG, adding that the suspect was trying to escape to Gujarat when he was caught.In her statement to police, the survivor said that she was playing near her home when a man approached her around 1.30pm, gave her a 100-rupee note and asked her to bring a tobacco pouch from a nearby shop, said SI Nisha Ahirwar.“She bought the tobacco but when she went to give it to him, he told her to give it to another man standing next to a vat a few metres away,” said Ahirwar. When the child moved in that direction, he followed her, dragged her into the vat and raped her.The girl went home crying and told everything to her maternal grandmother, who brought her to Ayodhya Nagar police station,” said SI Ahirwar. A case of rape under POCSO Act, and Section 376-AB (punishment for rape of a woman under 12 years of age), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered around nine hours after the incident. The child is in deep shock but physically stable, say police.