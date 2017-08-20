What's new

india 2030

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I India Planning To Launch Own Space Station By 2030 Indian Defence Forum 83
B Bangladesh set to overtake India in terms of GDP per capita by 2030: Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Defence Forum 237
HariPrasad India likely to surpass U.S to be world's second largest economy by 2030 Central & South Asia 60
D India expected to be $10 Trillion Economy by 2030 Central & South Asia 15
HariPrasad India the only country to have talent surplus of 245 mn workers by 2030: Study Central & South Asia 18
I India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China - KC Singh Central & South Asia 34
I India will be economic superpower by 2030: Rajnath Singh Central & South Asia 60
I BJP Legislator Sees Muslim Conspiracy To Take Over India By 2030 Central & South Asia 5
RISING SUN India ‘has a long way to go’ in the fight to end AIDS by 2030 Central & South Asia 1
RISING SUN India to sell only electric vehicles by 2030: Piyush Goyal Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top