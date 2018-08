This is so frustrating to witness the undemocratic behaviour of elected members of national and provincial assemblies. These so called flag bearers of democracy get paid from our tax money to solve our problems, instead they scream and shout in the assemblies, shout stupid slogans, exhibit total disrespect and intolerance towards other members while getting paid for that time from our tax money.



I'll suggest IK to control such stupid and animal-like behavior, pass a law to fine every trouble making member one month of salary and benefits for causing disturbance of 15 seconds or more regardless of their affiliation.



Enough is enough, we are living in 21st century and these animals can't even behave in the most prestigious position given to them by the people of Pakistan. I have not seen such retarded behaviour even in the worst of the countries.

