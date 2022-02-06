What's new

Independence of Kashmir - Lt. Gen Amjad Shuaib

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,863
-1
9,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
A student of Political Science would say Maharaja Hari Singh was being dishonest about the Kashmir issue.
1.) He did not take demographics (Muslim majority of 75%) and geography (Indus River) into consideration.

2.) He even signed a standstill agreement with Pakistan before doing any communications with India.
The Standstill agreement means continuing communications, transportation, and other economic
links with Pakistan.
That is the narrative.


3.) The Instrument of Accession document is not provided by the Indian government indicating dishonesty.

4.) Had Kashmir been a regular province of the British Raj empire, it would have gone to Pakistan like Sindh province.

Enough said. We must take what is rightfully ours.
 
Last edited:
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
638
-1
1,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
MultaniGuy said:
A student of Political Science would say Maharaja Hari Singh was being dishonest about the Kashmir issue.
1.) He did not take demographics (Muslim majority of 75%) and geography (Indus River) into consideration.

2.) He even signed a standstill agreement with Pakistan before doing any communications with India.
The Standstill agreement means continuing communications, transportation, and other economic
links with Pakistan.
That is the narrative.


3.) The Instrument of Accession document is not provided by the Indian government indicating dishonesty.

4.) Had Kashmir been a regular province of the British Raj empire, it would have gone to Pakistan like Sindh province.

Enough said. We must take what is rightfully ours.
Click to expand...

The whole argument that Hari Singh and dogra occupiers could decide for the occupied Muslims is wrong. Hari Singh was a dogra occupier who could only represent dogra population of Jammu. The rest of J&K state had been resisting the dogra occupation for decades before Pakistan was even made. Once Pakistan was made before Pakistan did anything, Muslims from poonch did a rebellion to free themselves form dogra occupation and join Pakistan. Gilgit freed it self from dogra occupation and joined Pakistan. Muslims from all over J&K rose in rebellion against dogra occupiers to join Pakistan.
Hari Singh even committed Jammu Genocide because the Muslims of Jammu wanted to join Pakistan. Dogra occupiers massacred 600k Muslims in Jammu alone turning a Muslim majority Jammu into Hindu majority.

Dogra occupiers can’t decide for occupied territories in J&K state so, even if hari singh acceded to india it still is illegal. One occupier state joining another.
Muslims of J&K the day they started in poonch the day poonch rebellion started was the day they decided their future is with Pakistan and no one else!
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,863
-1
9,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Jf-17 block 3 said:
The whole argument that Hari Singh and dogra occupiers could decide for the occupied Muslims is wrong. Hari Singh was a dogra occupier who could only represent dogra population of Jammu. The rest of J&K state had been resisting the dogra occupation for decades before Pakistan was even made. Once Pakistan was made before Pakistan did anything, Muslims from poonch did a rebellion to free themselves form dogra occupation and join Pakistan. Gilgit freed it self from dogra occupation and joined Pakistan. Muslims from all over J&K rose in rebellion against dogra occupiers to join Pakistan.
Hari Singh even committed Jammu Genocide because the Muslims of Jammu wanted to join Pakistan. Dogra occupiers massacred 600k Muslims in Jammu alone turning a Muslim majority Jammu into Hindu majority.

Dogra occupiers can’t decide for occupied territories in J&K state so, even if hari singh acceded to india it still is illegal. One occupier state joining another.
Muslims of J&K the day they started in poonch the day poonch rebellion started was the day they decided their future is with Pakistan and no one else!
Click to expand...
You are 100% correct.

1) You forgot to mention that Louis Mountbatten of Burma said that the princely states could accede to either to Pakistan or India.

2) But he said the princely state ruler needs to take the demographics into considerations before acceding to Pakistan or India.

3) A Plebiscite/Referendum is supposed to be held in the princely state if they want to accede to either Pakistan or India, once they have acceded to that particular country according to the rules of partition.

That womanizer Nehru was not being impartial about the Kashmir matter as well.

Even Sir Owen Dixon, that Australian lawyer said hold a plebiscite in Kashmir to determine the destiny of the land.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Shahzaz ud din
How ISI Destroyed CIA's Network? Details by Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
AsianLion
Pakistani Army Officers Spying for Foreign Agencies | Death Sentence | Life Imprisonment | Details By Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib
Replies
7
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Shahzaz ud din
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman | Responsible for dividing Pakistan | Episode 1 | Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
Replies
0
Views
299
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
NRO to kulbhushan Yadav | Inside Story by Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
Replies
3
Views
287
El Sidd
El Sidd
Shahzaz ud din
Facts About APS Peshawar Incident | Details by Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
Replies
2
Views
301
Flight of falcon
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom