Independence of Kashmir - Lt. Gen Amjad Shuaib

The whole argument that Hari Singh and dogra occupiers could decide for the occupied Muslims is wrong. Hari Singh was a dogra occupier who could only represent dogra population of Jammu. The rest of J&K state had been resisting the dogra occupation for decades before Pakistan was even made. Once Pakistan was made before Pakistan did anything, Muslims from poonch did a rebellion to free themselves form dogra occupation and join Pakistan. Gilgit freed it self from dogra occupation and joined Pakistan. Muslims from all over J&K rose in rebellion against dogra occupiers to join Pakistan.

Hari Singh even committed Jammu Genocide because the Muslims of Jammu wanted to join Pakistan. Dogra occupiers massacred 600k Muslims in Jammu alone turning a Muslim majority Jammu into Hindu majority.



Dogra occupiers can’t decide for occupied territories in J&K state so, even if hari singh acceded to india it still is illegal. One occupier state joining another.

Muslims of J&K the day they started in poonch the day poonch rebellion started was the day they decided their future is with Pakistan and no one else!