  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Independence Day Gift For PDFians.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Windjammer, Aug 15, 2020 at 12:04 AM.

  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:04 AM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Vipers, Versatile and Venomous. That's why PAF love them. !!


    117237274_609854133054538_8231070464144101016_n.jpg

    117711362_760061061412758_7473806637110686428_n.jpg



    106422803_3011161345657806_3250038074414882177_n.jpg


    117716374_287543532343789_1465778045990712590_n.jpg

    117293671_1002963306823061_2026450859114811371_n.jpg

    68921413_2415373115366698_145329955151020032_o.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:17 AM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    whats this gbu?????
    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:23 AM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    They look like snake eye retarded bombs to me but that is my guess.
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:34 AM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Last Chance Hotel.

    108947436_3040715662702374_6913474024141553343_o.jpg

    107885491_3030519193722021_4600017817732563443_n.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    Tamiyah

    Tamiyah FULL MEMBER

    These gifted would be very much appreciated if given to the right person.
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 12:53 AM
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Getting tired of F-16s -- need to see JF-17 Dual AAM Launchers and stuff..
     
  Aug 15, 2020 at 1:08 AM
    bhola record

    bhola record FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Would be happy if we give this gifts too our neighbors should they step over the line
     
