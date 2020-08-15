Independence Day Gift For PDFians.

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Windjammer, Aug 15, 2020 at 12:04 AM.
Vipers, Versatile and Venomous. That's why PAF love them. !!
whats this gbu?????
They look like snake eye retarded bombs to me but that is my guess.
Last Chance Hotel.
These gifted would be very much appreciated if given to the right person.
Getting tired of F-16s -- need to see JF-17 Dual AAM Launchers and stuff..
New Recruit
Would be happy if we give this gifts too our neighbors should they step over the line