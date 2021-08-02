Indecent photoshoot making rounds on social media

A photoshoot is making rounds on social media, and facing public outrage.
After seeing the following photos, some questions could be arised:
Who exactly are these people? What's the purpose of this photoshoot right before a sculpture of Jinnah? Do they want to normalize stuff which is against cultural and Islamic norms? Who's leading and funding them? Why an investigation is not being under taken over the matter?
Edit:
Location: Express Highway, Islamabad.
