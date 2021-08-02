What's new

Indecent photoshoot making rounds on social media

A photoshoot is making rounds on social media, and facing public outrage.
After seeing the following photos, some questions could be arised:
Who exactly are these people? What's the purpose of this photoshoot right before a sculpture of Jinnah? Do they want to normalize stuff which is against cultural and Islamic norms? Who's leading and funding them? Why an investigation is not being under taken over the matter?

Location: Express Highway, Islamabad.

If they are trying to be Gender-bending and controversial, did not impress me. I am used to seeing this in West Hollywood area all the time but this is in pretty bad taste and in front of Jinnah saab's image at that. What will the parents of these folks say?

West Hollywood area in Los Angeles is Trans, Hijray and LGBTQ Headquarters - even they don't stoop this low.
 
I'm sorry to everyone's eyes, whom may fall upon this video.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411406077636321280

Atleast they look happy haha :)
I meant Khaleeji and Jordanians, seems some of those are Christians and are wearing crosses.

Anyway, the acceptance among Arabs is very low compared to all other cultures of the MENA and my point still stands. Too bad they are too pu*sy to do something about it.
 
atleast they are following SOPs and are 6 feet away from fashion.

looking at the comments. they maybe 6 feet away from a fatal wound as well
 
I meant Khaleeji and Jordanians, seems some od those are Christians and are wearing crosses.
These are undoubtedly Southern Iraqis, like many Iranians wear crosses because they think it looks cool. This kind of "gender-bending" movement seems to have spread everywhere, and in some places more than others are more secretive.
 
