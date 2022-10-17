IND ahead of BD, PAK in reducing multidimensional poverty: UNDP/OPHI

What is going on? Brofessor sb jawab do! Jawab do!Jawab do!India has forged ahead of PAK, BD in reducing multidimensional poverty as per the latest release by UNDP OPHI MPI for 2022.For India the score is 0.069 (16% headcount, 42% extent of deprivation) ahead of NEP 0.074 (17.5%, 42%), BD 0.104 (24.6%, 42%), PAK 0.198 (38.3%, 52%). SL still remains tops in South Asia with a score of 0.011.Lower the score, better it is.Regards