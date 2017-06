Army chief Bipin Rawat pays tribute to martyrs killed in Kulgam encounter at Delhi Palm Air Force station in New Delhi on June 4.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

Army chief Bipin Rawat claimed that allegations of incursion by Chinese helicopters or army men into Indian side of border are matters of perceptions by the two sides rather than incursion attempts.Speaking to the media in Dehradun on the sidelines of the passing out parade of Indian Military Academy, General Rawat stated that perceptions in India and China about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are different which leads to allegations of territorial or air space transgression.“Counter intrusions take place from both the sides of LAC. We also fly our helicopters on the space that may be considered intrusion by the other side,” Rawat said emphasising on the need to improve relations with China.He was referring to the recent incident of a suspected Chinese helicopter violating Indian airspace by hovering over Uttarakhand’s Chamoli area close to Sino-India border.He denied that these cross overs were attempts by Beijing to intrude into Indian Territory.Rawat further pointed out that the two sides hammer out these issues mutually.The incidents of Chinese troops crossing over to the Indian side of the border often spark fear in the bordering areas and at times even lead to standoffs between the two countries.Sources said that such violation of the Indian airspace in Chamoli and other areas of the state from the Chinese side have occurred in the past as well.In July 2016, some members of the People’s Liberation Army of China entered into Indian Territory in the state’s Chamoli area, triggering a nationwide outrage. The intruders even shooed away the Chamoli district administration officials who had gone to investigate the matter.