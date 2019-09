Early plans

19 September marks 100 years since construction began on the iconic Great Ocean Road, and to celebrate there will be a special program of events, screenings and experiences titled 'The Story of the Road'.



Celebrating the Great Ocean Road’s rich history, the program connects visitors with one of the most iconic and beautiful coastlines in Australia which stands as the largest war memorial in the world.



The centrepiece of the program is a documentary, plus a variety of experiences which will show how the road came to be. Detailing its construction by World War I returned servicemen and their lives as they built the 243 kilometre road.



The Story of the Road includes three documentary screening experiences, architecturally designed seating installations, local art works, an augmented reality trail plus a series of short-films housed in art-deco inspired, intimate cinemas made from converted shipping containers.