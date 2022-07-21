Incredible Podcast

TBT will not be ending. Muzamil bhai is taking a break due to surgery and Alhamdulilah the surgery went well.

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi. How does Muzamil feel about being the guest? What was his life growing up? The thought behind Lolz Studios & how it went? How did the Paris attack video affect him? How did he handle the subsequent depression? How did he end up in Teradata? When did he pursue the Media, and how did he build on it? Why did the Prime Minister meetup occur? What transpired during the Covid worldwide crisis? During his time away from social media, what else did he do? Why does he always keep "Value" in mind? What’s the thought behind TBT? How does Muzamil feel about “Thought Behind Things”? What impact has TBT created? Is TBT shutting down? Why did he not choose to work in data? Why are his beliefs now in doubt? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? His predictions, and what should be done? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi

00:34 How does he feel about being the guest?

01:39 Muzamil’s early life

05:52 Education

07:16 Lolz Studios - The thought behind it, & how it went?

13:41 `To Paris from Pakistan'

18:49 How did he handle the subsequent depression?

21:22 How did he end up in Teradata?

22:50 When did he pursue the Media, and how did he build on it?

31:10 The Prime Minister’s meetup

35:20 What transpired during the Covid global crisis?

39:01 During his time away from social media, what else did he do?

50:42 Always keeping "Value" in mind

53:53 How does Muzamil feel about “Thought Behind Things”?

1:10:03 The impact TBT is creating

1:12:07 Is TBT shutting down?

1:17:16 Will he ever consider moving abroad?

1:24:29 Why are his beliefs now in doubt?

1:26:00 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

1:41:35 His predictions, and what needs to be done?