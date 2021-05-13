Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Incredible India's Idiotic Ignorance - The Root Cause Of The Covid19 Spread
Thread starter
d00od00o
Start date
15 minutes ago
D
d00od00o
FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
936
0
1,046
Country
Location
15 minutes ago
#1
B
Beast
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,194
-38
56,510
Country
Location
11 minutes ago
#2
Not all Indians are fool. Only the BJP supporters will keep try blame China for these deadly 2nd wave while ignore, its stupid Modi failed policy to keep Indian safe.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
shi12jun
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Absolutely credible' Xi Jinping will take Taiwan by force during his leadership
Latest: KAL-EL
A moment ago
China & Far East
J
'Beijing-Dhaka ties will be substantially damaged if Bangladesh joins Quad'
Latest: Jobless Jack
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
BJP MLA In UP Recommends Cow Urine To Treat Covid-19
Latest: DESERT FIGHTER
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
U
Kid In Gaza Recorded This Video, Of Hamas Preparing To Fire Rockets, From Residential Street
Latest: Uncensored
1 minute ago
World Affairs
Which One True Ally for Indonesia, China or US?
Latest: Reashot Xigwin
3 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
From The Vault
Latest: fatman17
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
PAF to get land in Nasirabad for air base
Latest: Signalian
29 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Wing Reinforcement Makes Thunder More Lethal !
Latest: Signalian
32 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: StormBreaker
Today at 9:17 AM
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: maverick1977
Today at 8:59 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PML | Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk
Latest: Team. Moonis Elahi
50 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Eid ul Fitar 2021 Mubarak
Latest: python-000
52 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
lol Mohsin Dawar & his people Have Found Shawal Moon and Would Celebrate Eid on Wednesday
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 9:21 AM
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Automobile Industry
Latest: DESERT FIGHTER
Today at 7:26 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Karachi Metro Bus
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:24 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
19 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Opinion: Providing Firepower to Palestinian Resistance
Latest: BRAVO_
29 minutes ago
Military Forum
Five JASSM Stealth Missiles Have Been Loaded On An F-15E Strike Eagle For The First Time
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 2:57 AM
Air Warfare
MILITARY MUSCLE: British F-35Bs Will Soon Fly Middle East Combat Missions From HMS Queen Elizabeth (ROYAL NAVY IS BACK)
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 1:34 AM
Naval Warfare
Army Discloses Hypersonic LRHW Range Of 1,725 Miles; Watch Out China
Latest: Get Ya Wig Split
Today at 1:24 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
J
'Beijing-Dhaka ties will be substantially damaged if Bangladesh joins Quad'
Latest: Jobless Jack
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh’s first metro train completes test run
Latest: KAL-EL
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Italy, Egypt To Sign Mega Arms Deal Includes 24 Eurofighters, 24 M346 Trainers and 6 Frigates
Latest: The SC
6 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
J
Chinese ambassador offers apology over QUAD comments
Latest: Jobless Jack
14 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
S
IAF flown 1400 hours in 21 days to improve oxygen supply in country
Latest: Suriya
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom