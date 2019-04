Villagers also force girls to be raped, just because their brother raped some girl.

Villagers also burn girls alive because they were in love with some guy.

Villagers also parade girls naked in front of villagers because they dared to chose their own husband as allowed in Islam.



And all of that happens in my incredible Pakistan.



I'm all fine and happy talking about what is wrong with our neighbors in their delusionalism and fantasy filled bollywood driven mindsets. Their filthy minds whenever they see a women and see her as a tool to be raped.



But I'm not happy being a hypocrite and ignorant enough to laugh at and discuss about flaws of another, while my own folk are even worse at the same...



So...

Incredible Jahalat (Ignorance) in our part of the world...

