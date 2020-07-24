Incredible India - Tourism places

What's new

ashok mourya

ashok mourya

The tourism industry of India is economically important and is growing rapidly. The World Travel & Tourism Council calculated that tourism generated INR6.4 trillion or 6.6% of the nation's GDP in 2012. It supported 39.5 million jobs, 7.7% of its total employment. The sector is predicted to grow at an average annual rate of 7.9% from 2013 to 2023.[1] This gives India the third rank among countries with the fastest growing tourism industries over the next decade.[2] India has a largemedical tourism sector which is expected to grow at an estimated rate of 30% annually to reach about ₹ 95 billion by 2015.

According to provisional statistics 6.29 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2011, an increase of 8.9% from 5.78 million in 2010. This ranks India as the 38th country in the world in terms of foreign tourist arrivals. Domestic tourist visits to all states and Union Territories numbered 1,036.35 million in 2012, an increase of 16.5% from 2011.[3] The most represented countries are the United States (16%) and the United Kingdom (12.6%). In 2011, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhiwere the most popular states for foreign tourists. Domestic tourists visited the states Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu most frequently.[4]Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Agra have been the four most visited cities of India by foreign tourists during the year 2011. Worldwide, Chennai is ranked 41 by the number of foreign tourists, while Delhi is ranked at 50, Mumbai at 57 and Agra at 65 and Kolkata at 99.
2015-01-04-13-01-02-1258718570.jpeg
 
ashok mourya

ashok mourya

It will be a great experience for indians, pakistani, chinese and other international members, if each members shares some photos and experience of tourist places of their state.
 
The Huskar

The Huskar

Hope NE India is developed as a tourist destination.This portion of India has immense untapped potential.
 
Mirza Jatt

Mirza Jatt

havelock island is great.. i would love to visit there some day.. and even lakshwadeep.
 
ashok mourya

ashok mourya

gau8av

gau8av

Pangong Tso lake, ladakh

Kerela backwaters

Swimming elephants in the Andamans

moar andaman islands

Indian railways narrow gauge trains in Darjeeling

go fishing in the Brahmaputra


Doodhsagar falls, Goa



hippie beach in Goa

or for something a bit more luxurious, take the palace on wheels
pow.JPG

to the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur
 
