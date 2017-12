Pakistanis only care about 'muslims' where they can get some political propaganda out of the situation



for example thousands of bihari pakistanis rotting in bangladesh since 40 years, dont care, pakistanis dying in balochistan because of operation dont care, pakistanis in waziristan protesting inhumane curfew, dont care, hazara muslims being butchered by hafuz saeed and sectarian terror orgs, don't care, bomb blasts in quetta, parachinar, dont care. yemeni muslims dying due to inhumane blockade of pakistani raheel shrif led islamic army, dont care



but pakistanis only care about muslims in india and kashmir wherethey can use their dirty propaganda



why is that?

