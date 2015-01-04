/ Register

Incredible India...Indian tourism places

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by ashok mourya, Jan 4, 2015.

    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    The tourism industry of India is economically important and is growing rapidly. The World Travel & Tourism Council calculated that tourism generated INR6.4 trillion or 6.6% of the nation's GDP in 2012. It supported 39.5 million jobs, 7.7% of its total employment. The sector is predicted to grow at an average annual rate of 7.9% from 2013 to 2023.[1] This gives India the third rank among countries with the fastest growing tourism industries over the next decade.[2] India has a largemedical tourism sector which is expected to grow at an estimated rate of 30% annually to reach about ₹ 95 billion by 2015.

    According to provisional statistics 6.29 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2011, an increase of 8.9% from 5.78 million in 2010. This ranks India as the 38th country in the world in terms of foreign tourist arrivals. Domestic tourist visits to all states and Union Territories numbered 1,036.35 million in 2012, an increase of 16.5% from 2011.[3] The most represented countries are the United States (16%) and the United Kingdom (12.6%). In 2011, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhiwere the most popular states for foreign tourists. Domestic tourists visited the states Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu most frequently.[4]Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Agra have been the four most visited cities of India by foreign tourists during the year 2011. Worldwide, Chennai is ranked 41 by the number of foreign tourists, while Delhi is ranked at 50, Mumbai at 57 and Agra at 65 and Kolkata at 99. 2015-01-04-13-01-02-1258718570.jpeg
     
    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    Absolutely nothing to see in Haryana:(
     
    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    Haryana is the land of kurukhetra,panchkulla, surajkunda.
     

    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    Is there some tourist spot in haryana.Fields and cities can be seen anywhere.
     
    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    Haryana is a good destination of highway tourism.http://haryanatourism.gov.in/
     
    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    अखण्ड भारत!!!

    What?Just roads.Bah.No landmark spots,nothing?

    What?Just roads.Bah.No landmark spots,nothing?
     
    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    Haryana guys @ranjeet plz elaborate tourist places of haryana
    images-29.jpeg
     
    ranjeet

    ranjeet

    There is nothing touristy in Haryana. Kurushethra has some religious significance, but nothing more.
     
    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    It will be a great experience for indians, pakistani, chinese and other international members, if each members shares some photos and experience of tourist places of their state.
     
    The Huskar

    The Huskar

    Hope NE India is developed as a tourist destination.This portion of India has immense untapped potential.
     
    Bacon101

    Bacon101

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Havelock Island
     
    Mirza Jatt

    Mirza Jatt

    havelock island is great.. i would love to visit there some day.. and even lakshwadeep.
     
    Bacon101

    Bacon101

    Arunachal Pradesh

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 16
    ashok mourya

    ashok mourya

    • Thanks Thanks x 9
    gau8av

    gau8av

    Pangong Tso lake, ladakh


    Kerela backwaters


    Swimming elephants in the Andamans


    moar andaman islands


    Indian railways narrow gauge trains in Darjeeling


    go fishing in the Brahmaputra



    Doodhsagar falls, Goa
    [​IMG]


    hippie beach in Goa


    or for something a bit more luxurious, take the palace on wheels
    pow.JPG
    to the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 17
