What's new

Incredible DJI Drone Manufacturing Process | Inside a Highly-Automated Factory

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,979
1
65,229
Country
China
Location
China
Incredible DJI Drone Manufacturing Process | Inside a Highly-Automated Factory
In this video we will take the first look into the remarkable, futuristic production environment In this video we will take the first look into the remarkable, futuristic production environment that is DJI’s drone headquarters. Their drones are the world's leading aerial photography systems. Their uniquely designed highly automated assembly lines aid experts to produce and test the world's best drones at every station as they are created. Automation itself frees employees from having to perform tedious and routine functions or dangerous and unhealthy actions. It’s proven to higher production rates and increase productivity with a more efficient use of materials.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Inside China's iPhone factory: Fascinating footage shows Apple components being made in a fully automated plant manned by robots
Replies
5
Views
209
Beidou2020
B
B
Bangladesh should aim to join Asean+1, Says BGMEA chief as experts discuss logistics in cross-border trade
Replies
9
Views
427
bluesky
B
F-22Raptor
How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry
Replies
6
Views
311
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
undercover JIX
In India, an indestructible toilet may be the key to saving lives
2
Replies
17
Views
368
FairAndUnbiased
F
F-22Raptor
30 years after the B-2 took flight, Northrop is applying lessons to a new stealth bomber
Replies
3
Views
552
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top