Incredible DJI Drone Manufacturing Process | Inside a Highly-Automated Factory

In this video we will take the first look into the remarkable, futuristic production environment that is DJI's drone headquarters. Their drones are the world's leading aerial photography systems. Their uniquely designed highly automated assembly lines aid experts to produce and test the world's best drones at every station as they are created. Automation itself frees employees from having to perform tedious and routine functions or dangerous and unhealthy actions. It's proven to higher production rates and increase productivity with a more efficient use of materials.