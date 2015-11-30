What's new

Incredible ancient Hindu sculpture architecture and monuments

Do you believe this peace of art was made 1000 years ago purely by hand tools ?
Intricately carved column of Ancient somnathpura temple karnataka
1605603147014.png



2. The hidden treasure of Bharat! Built over a 1000 yrs ago in the Abhaneri village of Rajasthan. About 64 ft deep and has 3,500 narrow steps arranged in perfect symmetry, the Chand Baori stepwell is one of the largest stepwells in the World & also one of the most beautiful ones.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1328602987183345665


3.
This 1000 Yrs old Varaha Avatar is from the “Dasavatara Temple”, Badoh, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. ( Now at Gujri Mahal, Gwalior)

1605603413239.png



4. The Stone Chariot' Hampi, karnataka

1605603542166.png


5. Hoysaleshwara temple, Halebidu, Karnataka. 12th century.

1605603768346.png



6. The Kailasha Temple in Ellora, Symbolizes Mount Kailash : Largest Monolithic Structure of the world & here stands wonders of the wonders. Entire temple was cut out from solid basalt bedrock from the top to bottom! Will in future be another masterpiece like this !?

1605603849590.png



7. Located on the banks of Saraswati river, Rani ki Vav is a stepwell in the town of Patan, Gujarat.


1605603991700.png



8. I'm Ancient and will always be an ancient, till my last breath

Elaborately Carved Hoysala Shrines of Beluru - Halebidu
1605604175338.png

9. This is wonderful Dharmrajeshwar cave temple in Mandsaur, M.P.
A brilliant example of Indian rock-cut architecture, carved out of the solid natural rock.
1605604328712.png

10. Can you realize that eternal Smile , But is it easy to bring that smile on one of the hardest stone “Granite” +1000 years ago ??

But our Ancients did it !!


Arulmigu Peruvudaiyar Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram.
1605604491327.png
 
12. Just imagine friends, how magnificent it was 900 years before.


Kiradu temples in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.
1605604909690.png



1605604876051.png

13.
1605605118664.png

14.

Modhera Sun Temple, Gujrat
1605605237911.png

1605675842298.png

 
15. Its seems like Carving Masterpiece on a Stone was as easy as a simple hobby to our ancestors


God Visnu lying in serene and calm river Tungabhadra in Hampi , carved out on stone
1605605421096.png

16. Veera Narayana temple The Hoysala gem of Belavadi

1605605711260.png
 
21.

Ellora caves, kailasa temple
1605608614458.png

Are you guys building something like that nowadays?
I don't think knowledge of ancient art and architecture exist today.
We may built another beautiful temple today e,g a new one at Ayodhya but I don't think it could match artistic intricacies of the old era.
 
