Incredible ancient Hindu sculpture architecture and monuments

Do you believe this peace of art was made 1000 years ago purely by hand tools ?
Intricately carved column of Ancient somnathpura temple karnataka
2. The hidden treasure of Bharat! Built over a 1000 yrs ago in the Abhaneri village of Rajasthan. About 64 ft deep and has 3,500 narrow steps arranged in perfect symmetry, the Chand Baori stepwell is one of the largest stepwells in the World & also one of the most beautiful ones.
This 1000 Yrs old Varaha Avatar is from the “Dasavatara Temple”, Badoh, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. ( Now at Gujri Mahal, Gwalior)
4. The Stone Chariot' Hampi, karnataka
5. Hoysaleshwara temple, Halebidu, Karnataka. 12th century.
6. The Kailasha Temple in Ellora, Symbolizes Mount Kailash : Largest Monolithic Structure of the world & here stands wonders of the wonders. Entire temple was cut out from solid basalt bedrock from the top to bottom! Will in future be another masterpiece like this !?
7. Located on the banks of Saraswati river, Rani ki Vav is a stepwell in the town of Patan, Gujarat.
8. I'm Ancient and will always be an ancient, till my last breath
Elaborately Carved Hoysala Shrines of Beluru - Halebidu
9. This is wonderful Dharmrajeshwar cave temple in Mandsaur, M.P.
A brilliant example of Indian rock-cut architecture, carved out of the solid natural rock.
10. Can you realize that eternal Smile , But is it easy to bring that smile on one of the hardest stone “Granite” +1000 years ago ??
But our Ancients did it !!
Arulmigu Peruvudaiyar Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram.
3.
