On Tuesday in a tweet, Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley said that the [Indian] government fully supported alleged attacks of the Indian Army across the LoC, terming them as necessary for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.“Government supports the actions of #IndianArmy across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K,” he tweeted.

This was a reiteration of Delhi’s stance that Pakistan is destabilizing the situation in the Kashmir Valley. Besides, it was in-line with the government’s resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson.In another tweet, he said that they are taking pre-emptive actions to disengage Pakistani post as they are aiding infiltration.Read more: Pakistan: No option but to hit back at India #IndianArmy is taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration,” he tweeted.