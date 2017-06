The shooting down of a Syrian SU-22 warplane by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet to the south of the city of Raqqa, the capital of the ISIS, on Sunday is a significant escalation of the conflict in Syria. The US statement is deliberately vague, claiming that the Syrian jet had dropped bombs “near SDF fighters”. The US central command (CENTCOM) statement said the Syrian plane was downed “in collective self-defense of coalition-partnered forces”. It said “pro-Syrian regime forces” attacked an SDF held town south of Tabqa and wounded a number of fighters, driving them from the town. In a show of force, coalition aircraft stopped the initial advance. When a Syrian army SU-22 jet then dropped bombs near the US-backed forces, the statement said, it was immediately shot by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet.The Syrian statement maintains that the jet was on an anti-terrorist mission against Islamic State militants.According to the CENTCOM statement , before it downed the plane, it “contacted its Russian counterparts by telephone via an established “de-confliction line” to de-escalate the situation and stop the firing”. The statement added that the US does “not seek to fight the Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces” but will not “hesitate to defend itself or its “partnered forces from any threat.”Read more: Escalation of the Syrian conflict: Is the US hurting Syria more than ever? The Syrian statement , on the other hand, maintains that the jet was on an anti-terrorist mission against Islamic State militants. The Syrian military command has alleged that the incident underscores the “coordination between the US and the ISIS.”A few days ago, Russia had also alleged that the US was facilitating a retreat by the ISIS fighters in Raqqa in a southerly direction toward the city of Dier Ezzur, where a Syrian army brigade is holding out against rebel groups for the past few years. The Russian jets had bombed some ISIS convoys moving out of Raqqa.It remains to be seen whether the US move to shoot down the Syrian warplane is a deliberate step toward drawing a “red line” as regards the bombing operations by the government jets or is a retaliation for the Russian air strikes on the ISIS convoys.On June 6, Pentagon announced another strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russian forces.At any rate, the US has been steadily escalating its attacks on Syrian government forces through the recent months. Thus: