On June 7, a young man from Queens was arrested on Thursday June 7 for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the populous and famous tourist spot Times Square in New York City. His name was Ashikul Alam (22). He is a resident of Queens and has a Green Card.

Ashiqul was living in the area of the famed Jackson Heights area. Working parents say, 'If my son is wrong, then judge him. If he is trapped and confused, he should be investigated. '

The Bangladeshis living in America are heading in shame. Expatriates embarrassed to pronounce the name of the country with evil.

"In hundreds of cases in the US jail, hundreds of people are not all Bangladeshi. It is a matter of concern why the Bangladeshi youth are targetted in the past few years. "

নানা প্রশ্ন প্রবাসী জনমনে

নাফিস, আকায়েদের পর আশিক