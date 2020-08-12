/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Income Tax raid finds money laundering worth ₹1,000 crore by Chinese firms

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Vanguard One, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM.

  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM
    Vanguard One

    FULL MEMBER

    • The income tax department found that over 40 bank accounts were created through dummy entities
    • The tax department found the links to money laundering involving bank employees and chartered accountants

    Income Tax Department conducted raids against few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates for running a money laundering racket worth ₹1,000 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Tuesday. They were involved hawala transactions through a series of shell entities, Surabhi Ahluwalia, official spokesperson of CBDT said in a statement.

    The income tax department found that over 40 bank accounts were created through dummy entities and had credit of more than ₹1,000 crore, the statement read. "Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than ₹1,000 crore over the period," it said in a statement

    A subsidiary of Chinese company took over ₹1,000 crore "bogus advances from shell entities for opening business and retail showrooms in India", the income tax department stated. The I-T department also unearthed documents related to hawala transactions.

    The tax department found the links to money laundering involving bank employees and chartered accountants. "Incriminating documents of hawala transactions and money laundering with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants have been found as a result of the search action," thr statement read.

    "Evidences of foreign hawala transactions involving Hong Kong and US dollars have also been unearthed," the CBDT said.

    https://www.livemint.com/news/india...00-crore-by-chinese-firms-11597163593554.html
     
    Vanguard One

    FULL MEMBER

    I-T dept raids Chinese firms for money laundering, hawala

    The Income Tax department on Tuesday raided certain Chinese individuals and Indian professionals allegedly involved in money laundering and hawala transactions, officials said.

    The I-T department said it found that more than 40 bank accounts were created in India, which were linked to several shell companies, in which transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore were done over a period of time.

    Officials familiar with the probe said the main suspect was identified as an individual identified as Charlie Peng, a Chinese national living on a fake Indian passport in Manipur for the past six years.

    Around half a dozen more of his associates, who were helping him in money laundering and hawala transactions, were also identified.

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...ring-hawala/story-HpWeCM9F3jus0jrVhAwJhP.html
     
    pothead

    SENIOR MEMBER

    it's just the start,
    There is a small law called enemy property law in India...

    CCP already knows what this means & whats going to hit them.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    Vanguard One

    FULL MEMBER

    India raids Chinese entities for money laundering

    “Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than 10 billion rupees ($134.03 million)over the period,” the statement said.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...e-entities-for-money-laundering-idUSKCN2572HI
     
