Income Tax raid finds money laundering worth ₹1,000 crore by Chinese firms

I-T dept raids Chinese firms for money laundering, hawalaThe Income Tax department on Tuesday raided certain Chinese individuals and Indian professionals allegedly involved in money laundering and hawala transactions, officials said.The I-T department said it found that more than 40 bank accounts were created in India, which were linked to several shell companies, in which transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore were done over a period of time.Officials familiar with the probe said the main suspect was identified as an individual identified as Charlie Peng, a Chinese national living on a fake Indian passport in Manipur for the past six years.Around half a dozen more of his associates, who were helping him in money laundering and hawala transactions, were also identified.