beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Income level of rural Tibetan herders, are they rich or poor?
Many people in China have an impression that Tibetan herders are very rich because they have many yaks, but actually Tibetan herders rarely sell their yaks, their cash income is mainly from other means, this rural Tibetan girl herder breaks down her family income, together is around ￥500,000 （$76,000）, yaks are not included cause they don't sell yaks.
Englishi subtitles
