Trench Broom
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 14, 2020
- 416
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
The incident at Natanz on Sunday morning was not an “accident” and the damage is much graver than what Iran is presenting to the public, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
An "accident" occurred on Sunday morning in the electricity distribution network at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, the country's main uranium enrichment facility, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told the Iranian Fars News Agency.
Incident at Natanz not an accident, damage worse than Iran revealing
Natanz has in the past been targeted by Israeli cyber operations. In 2010, Stuxnet attacked the facility, destroying 1,000 centrifuges.
www.jpost.com