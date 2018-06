Inauguration of facilities under NATRIP at ICAT



Noise Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Lab

The Semi landmine-protected infantry mobility vehicle Anechoic Chamber has capability to simulate external Pass By Noise test for development of vehicles to meet present and future regulatory targets.

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Lab

Passive Safety Lab (PSL)

It has all types of instrumented crash dummies with dummy calibration facility, high speed cameras, specialized lightings, on board data acquisition system, soak room, pedestrian protection test facility, deceleration sled test facility, airbag test facility etc.