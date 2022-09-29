Inauguration ceremony of Gulpur Hydro Power - 102 MW

,.,.Inauguration ceremony of Gulpur Hydro Power Project developed by Korea Southeast Power Company.Gulpur Hydropower Project is the third independent hydropower project in Pakistan. It is an operational run-of-the-river hydroelectric generation project located on Poonch River, a major tributary of Jhelum River near Gulpur in Kotli District of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan. The site is about 167 km from Federal Capital Islamabad and 285 km from Punjab's and is approachable directly from Islamabad and Lahore by a two-lane, all weather paved, partly mountainous road. The location of the Project is about 28 km upstream of Mangla Dam Reservoir.The project designed for the generation of 102 megawatts consisting of two Kaplan-type turbine units with average energy output of 436 Gwh. Gulpur Hydropower Project is a part of least-cost energy generation plan, being executed by WAPDA to harness the indigenous hydropower resources of the country.WAPDA awarded the contract to MIRA Power Limited, a subsidiary of Korean company KOSEP, an independent power producer (IPP) being developed in private sector on BOOT basis (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) under Government of Pakistan Policy for Power Generation Projects 2002 as adopted in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The project has the capability of generating an average annual energy of 465 GWh.