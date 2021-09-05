Inam Butt wins gold medal for Pakistan at World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021

Inam Butt wins gold medal at World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021 Inam Butt wins gold medal after defeating Ukranian wrestler in final

ROME (Dunya News) – Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on Saturday won the gold medal after defeating Ukrainian wrestler in the final of the World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021. He won the match 3-0 within the 90Kg category.It is pertinent to mention here that Inam Butt has become champion of World Beach Wrestling for third consecutive time and he clinched the first gold medal for Pakistan at the 21st Commonwealth Games.