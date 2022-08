Inam Butt wins gold medal for Pakistan at World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021

Netizens celebrate Nooh Dastagir and Shah Hussain for bagging Pakistan’s first gold, bronze medals at Commonwealth Games Finishing with a total of 405kg, the weightlifter smashed the Games' record.

PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGODESK REPORTFinishing with a total of 405kg, the weightlifter smashed the Games' record.Photo: tahirthe12thman/Twitter (left)The Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sports event that runs every four years, are currently in session and Pakistan’s flag has already been hoisted high by weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain. On the sixth day of the competition in England, the duo’s efforts ensured Pakistan got its first gold and bronze medals, and netizens are ecstatic over the wins.After Hussain ended Pakistan’s medal wait, Butt smashed the Commonwealth Games record. The 23-year-old obliterated the field in the clean and jerk session, finishing with a total of 405kg. He bettered the record of 403kg set by New Zealander David Andrew Liti four years ago.Pakistani Twitter applauded the duo, saying they made the nation proud. Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam, international cricketer Naseem Shah, and singer Faakhir Mehmood were among their well-wishers.ADVERTISINGIf Butt’s father isn’t proud yet, the rest of the nation sure is!Netizens congratulated Pakistan for its first gold medal.The clips of their wins are circulating on the internet and many netizens wish the government would support the endeavours of such talented sportspeople better.Just one of those moments — history made.Congratulations to Butt and Hussain for making Pakistan and everyone in it proud!