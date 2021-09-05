What's new

Inam Butt wins gold medal for Pakistan at World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021

ROME (Dunya News) – Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on Saturday won the gold medal after defeating Ukrainian wrestler in the final of the World Beach Wrestling Championship 2021. He won the match 3-0 within the 90Kg category.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inam Butt has become champion of World Beach Wrestling for third consecutive time and he clinched the first gold medal for Pakistan at the 21st Commonwealth Games.


The Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sports event that runs every four years, are currently in session and Pakistan’s flag has already been hoisted high by weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain. On the sixth day of the competition in England, the duo’s efforts ensured Pakistan got its first gold and bronze medals, and netizens are ecstatic over the wins.
After Hussain ended Pakistan’s medal wait, Butt smashed the Commonwealth Games record. The 23-year-old obliterated the field in the clean and jerk session, finishing with a total of 405kg. He bettered the record of 403kg set by New Zealander David Andrew Liti four years ago.
Pakistani Twitter applauded the duo, saying they made the nation proud. Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam, international cricketer Naseem Shah, and singer Faakhir Mehmood were among their well-wishers.

If Butt’s father isn’t proud yet, the rest of the nation sure is!



Netizens congratulated Pakistan for its first gold medal.









The clips of their wins are circulating on the internet and many netizens wish the government would support the endeavours of such talented sportspeople better.






Just one of those moments — history made.



Congratulations to Butt and Hussain for making Pakistan and everyone in it proud!
 

