What's new

In your opinion, which is harder to evade? Air to Air missile or SAM?

Akh1112

Akh1112

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2019
1,328
5
2,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Huffal said:
Which do you think is harder to evade from a pikots perspective?

A2a missile for example could be the AIM120C5 AMRAAM

SAM for example could be HQ9P

Both have similar range and speed (105km for the amraam c5 and 100+km for the HQ9P, mach 4 for the c5 and mach 4.2 for the HQ9P). Which is harder to evade?

@Akh1112 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @iLION12345_1 @Rashid Mahmood @PanzerKiel @SQ8 @The Eagle @HRK
Click to expand...

you cant really discuss this without factoring in other things.

If we're looking at this kinematically, im still unsure, id guess the AMRAAM at the same ranges could have more KE due to its flight path, though, we also need to look at the type of engagement, honestly, idk, i dont think anyone would be able to tell you either. Maybe someone could run some sort of simulation with basic estimates and then find out the speeds of each missile before impact, which should tell you which one could be deadlier, but there isnt really anything better than that wrt to this question ngl
 
ummarz

ummarz

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2020
198
0
412
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Good question. Unfortunately there isn't a clear answer. Both have their own use cases, and if employed properly are equally deadly. Your chance of evading a modern anti air missile depends on your energy state (speed and altitude), your distance from the targeting aircraft or SAM battery and your own jets EW capabilities.

It is all about energy, your energy vs the missiles energy. Missiles run their engine only for a short initial duration, after which they continuously lose energy. Jets always have their engine running and can maintain energy much better. If you are far enough and know that the missile is coming, you can almost always defeat it by doing evasive maneuvers. Evasive maneuvers expend the missile energy much faster than they do to your jet. You lower its energy (speed and altitude), lower than yours, you win. But if you are closer (inside the no escape zone), you have almost no chance of escaping no matter what maneuver you do. All you can do is do the best possible maneuver and pray to god and hope for luck to be on your side.

Now there are some exceptions to the above:

If mountains are involved, it may be possible to defeat the missile even in the no escape zone in some situations.
Your EW suite can also help you escape from the no escape zone, but that all depends on how good your EW really is.
You can carry decoys, and have them sling behind you but this is now getting too exotic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom