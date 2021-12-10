In your opinion, which is harder to evade? Air to Air missile or SAM?

Good question. Unfortunately there isn't a clear answer. Both have their own use cases, and if employed properly are equally deadly. Your chance of evading a modern anti air missile depends on your energy state (speed and altitude), your distance from the targeting aircraft or SAM battery and your own jets EW capabilities.



It is all about energy, your energy vs the missiles energy. Missiles run their engine only for a short initial duration, after which they continuously lose energy. Jets always have their engine running and can maintain energy much better. If you are far enough and know that the missile is coming, you can almost always defeat it by doing evasive maneuvers. Evasive maneuvers expend the missile energy much faster than they do to your jet. You lower its energy (speed and altitude), lower than yours, you win. But if you are closer (inside the no escape zone), you have almost no chance of escaping no matter what maneuver you do. All you can do is do the best possible maneuver and pray to god and hope for luck to be on your side.



Now there are some exceptions to the above:



If mountains are involved, it may be possible to defeat the missile even in the no escape zone in some situations.

Your EW suite can also help you escape from the no escape zone, but that all depends on how good your EW really is.

You can carry decoys, and have them sling behind you but this is now getting too exotic.