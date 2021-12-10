In your opinion, which is harder to evade? Air to Air missile or SAM?

Which do you think is harder to evade from a pikots perspective?
A2a missile for example could be the AIM120C5 AMRAAM
SAM for example could be HQ9P
Both have similar range and speed (105km for the amraam c5 and 100+km for the HQ9P, mach 4 for the c5 and mach 4.2 for the HQ9P). Which is harder to evade?
@Akh1112 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @iLION12345_1 @Rashid Mahmood @PanzerKiel @SQ8 @The Eagle @HRK
A2a missile for example could be the AIM120C5 AMRAAM
SAM for example could be HQ9P
Both have similar range and speed (105km for the amraam c5 and 100+km for the HQ9P, mach 4 for the c5 and mach 4.2 for the HQ9P). Which is harder to evade?
@Akh1112 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @iLION12345_1 @Rashid Mahmood @PanzerKiel @SQ8 @The Eagle @HRK