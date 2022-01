In Xishuangbanna SW China, police and swat force and local crowds engaged in water gun fight​

In Xishuangbanna in SW China, ethnic Thai Songkran water splashing festival, (Thai's New Year), huge crowds attacked the local police and SWAT force with water guns, while a young girl with a big water gun was thinking about how to attack the police inside an armed vehicle, a small window was swiftly openned and the police inside the vehicle sneak attacked the young girl.