What's new

In visit to Viet Nam, UN chief stresses critical need for solidarity to overcome climate crisis

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,236
0
19,469
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

B4128C7F-60A8-4279-AC1B-9B3EB0475225.jpeg


UN Photo/Minh Hoang
Secretary-General António Guterres (left) meets with Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
Facebook Twitter Print Email
23 October 2022UN Affairs

UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.

Mr. Guterres was in the country to take part in a ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of its membership in the UN.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583564534253379584

news.un.org

In visit to Viet Nam, UN chief stresses critical need for solidarity to overcome climate crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.
news.un.org news.un.org
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,327
0
708
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
I hope Viet Nam starts to become official spelling soon and not Vietnam.
It's a minor thing but they are separate words.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan flood losses at $30 billion and counting, says UN chief
Replies
8
Views
262
Johny D
J
Viet
Vietnam’s new government chief visits UK
Replies
0
Views
247
Viet
Viet
TheDarkKnight
UN chief calls for calm in Pakistan, reduction of tensions & rule of law
Replies
8
Views
338
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UN passes resolution urging support for flood-ravaged Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
105
alphapak
alphapak
sammuel
Guterres commits UN support to Lebanon, calls for timely election
Replies
0
Views
221
sammuel
sammuel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom