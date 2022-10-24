UN Photo/Minh Hoang
Secretary-General António Guterres (left) meets with Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.
Facebook Twitter Print Email
23 October 2022UN Affairs
UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.
Mr. Guterres was in the country to take part in a ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of its membership in the UN.
In visit to Viet Nam, UN chief stresses critical need for solidarity to overcome climate crisis
UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.
news.un.org