In visit to Viet Nam, UN chief stresses critical need for solidarity to overcome climate crisis UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.

UN Photo/Minh HoangSecretary-General António Guterres (left) meets with Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. 23 October 2022 UN Affairs UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the importance of global solidarity to combat the climate emergency during his visit to Viet Nam, which concluded on Saturday.Mr. Guterres was in the country to take part in a ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of its membership in the UN.