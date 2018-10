In Troubling Sign For The US, Reserve Managers Plow Into Chinese Yuan, Dump Dollars

global reserve managers have a strong appetite for CNY; market participants excluding non-China reserve managers were big sellers, offsetting reserve manager buying and forcing the CNY down by 5.2%; CNY in reserves is now roughly at the levels of AUD and CAD, and about 40% of GBP and JPY holdings, so there is room for a lot more buying.