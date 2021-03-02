What's new

In Tibet: Transformation of Tibet's Gyitang town

xizhimen

xizhimen

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2012
679
0
514
In Tibet: Transformation of Tibet's Gyitang town
Opening hot spring hotels, developing leisure tourism and border trade logistics, moving residents to new homes. Tibet's Gyitang town has witnessed a sea change over the past several years.

Gyitang town (吉塘镇）is a very small remote town in east Tibet, total population: 4482.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom