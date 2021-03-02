In Tibet: Transformation of Tibet's Gyitang town
Opening hot spring hotels, developing leisure tourism and border trade logistics, moving residents to new homes. Tibet's Gyitang town has witnessed a sea change over the past several years.
Gyitang town (吉塘镇）is a very small remote town in east Tibet, total population: 4482.
