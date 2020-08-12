/ Register

In the US, 7 out of every 10 smartphones made in China

Discussion in 'Americas' started by beijingwalker, Aug 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    In the US, 7 out of every 10 smartphones made in China
    • About 70% of smartphones shipped to the US in Q2 2020 were made in China, Canalys estimated.
    • Apple, Motorola, and low-cost brands such as Unimax and Wiko thrived.
    • Samsung was relatively stable as compared to previous quarters.


    The United States and China are on less-than-friendly terms at the moment, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the smartphone market. Canalys estimated that China-made devices represented 70% of smartphones shipped to the US in the second quarter of 2020, a sharp jump from 60% the quarter before.


    Apple was one of the clear winners, with shipments jumping 10% versus a year earlier. Other brands also fared well, though. Motorola (that is, Lenovo) saw its own shipments climb 8% in the Spring. Additionally, relatively tiny low-cost brands such as Unimax and Wiko also thrived.

    COVID-19 likely reason for surge of smartphones made in China
    It won’t shock you to hear that the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a role in the shift. Many consumers needed to be more cost-conscious due to unemployment and personal budget cuts. The $399 iPhone SE was one of Apple’s stronger sellers, for example. As another example, those previously mentioned low-end Android devices sometimes went to people signing up for Lifeline. That’s an assistance program that offers subsidized phone service for low-income families.

    The average price of a phone sold in the US dropped to $503, or 10% less than a year earlier.


    There was some stability for companies that generally make phones outside of China. Samsung’s numbers were virtually flat year-over-year as sales of budget phones like the Galaxy A10e and A20 made up for shortfalls with flagships like the S20. LG’s numbers dipped 19% over the same period, but it was considered relatively stable. And Chinese connections weren’t a guarantee of success — TCL saw its shipments plunge 43% despite launching phones like the 10 series.

    The situation could change wildly. Canalys noted that volatile US-China tensions were creating a “perpetual state of uncertainty” for virtually every phone maker beyond Samsung and LG. Even if the pandemic came to an end soon, phone makers might not breathe a sigh of relief until the political climate settles down.

    https://www.androidauthority.com/70-percent-us-smartphones-made-in-china-1146888/
     
    Mr007

    Mr007 FULL MEMBER

    China shouldn’t dance around these numbers.

    Sadly, America can very easily move their factories to another poor country.
     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    They can... or they can't, China's economy and trade are booming while US is plummetting. China doesn't have many US factories, almost all factories are owned by China herself.
     
    FairAndUnbiased

    FairAndUnbiased SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistan's GDP per capita is less than 1/5 China's GDP per capita. Why don't they "move" these factories to Pakistan?
     
