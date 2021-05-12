In the UK, cases of the Covid variant identified in India double in one week
Cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India have more than doubled in England within one week, the country’s health authority said.
The number of cases of the strain had reached 6,959 by Wednesday, an increase of 3,535 cases from the previous week.
The B.1.617.2 variant, a highly contagious triple-mutant strain of the coronavirus, is likely to be more transmissible than the variant first identified in England last fall, Public Health England said Thursday.
Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn were the most affected areas in England, according to PHE, although it said there were small numbers of cases of the variant in most parts of the country.
What is the 'Indian variant' of COVID-19 that is spreading in Victoria?
Victoria has entered a seven-day lockdown over concerns about a "highly infectious" variant of COVID-19.
The variant in Victoria is a version of what is often called the "Indian variant", and it's spreading quickly in other countries as well.
"Our public health experts' primary concern is just how fast this variant is moving," Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino said yesterday.
"We've seen overseas how difficult that movement can be to control."


