In the time of the Attosecond... an Egyptian scientist makes glass conduct electricity

More than 30 years ago, the late Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail managed to monitor the movement of atoms and molecules in the femtosecond time, which is a great achievement that the world celebrated and won the Nobel Prize for. In the time of the attosecond, a thousand times faster than the femtosecond.Not only that, but Hassan was also able to use that to convert insulating materials such as glass into materials that conduct electricity, which leads to a huge development that the world is waiting for, according to what was confirmed by the famous scientific magazine "Nature Phonics", which celebrated the achievement of the Egyptian scientist and his team.Muhammad Tharwat Hassan, a professor of physics and light at the University of Arizona in the United States of America, spoke to Sky News Arabia about his huge achievement, saying: "He and his research group, in cooperation with researchers from Japan and Germany, were able to measure the time required for electrons to move inside insulating materials under the influence of the electric field of laser pulses. , in the time of the attosecond, which is a measure of time 1000 times faster than the femtosecond, which is the time of movement of atoms and molecules that were monitored about three and a half decades ago by the scientist Ahmed Zewail, the 1999 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry.Hassan explained that: "He and his research group were able to develop a technology for controlling the electric field with attosecond laser pulses, which enabled him to control the movement of electrons within the insulating materials, which leads to controlling the properties of this insulating material and turning it into a material that conducts current."He explained: "This ability to control matter opens the way to the development of photoelectrons, which depends on controlling the transmission of electric current and switching from the conductive (ON) state to the non-conducting (OFF) state at the attosecond speed."The Egyptian scientist, who is currently celebrated by the scientific community, explained that: "These photoelectrons will represent the electronics of the future, which will increase the speed of electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones 100 million times from the current speeds."Hassan stressed, "that his research group is the only one in the world capable of controlling the movement of electrons inside matter at attosecond speed and with great accuracy, as proven by the research published in the journal Nature Photonics," noting: "One of the other exciting applications of this research is the ability to transmit information using rays of light. This technological progress in transmitting information at this speed is the dream of scientists, which will have a direct impact on humanity.”He stressed that the development of communication using the attosecond laser will enable rapid communication between Earth and spacecraft hundreds of thousands of miles away at a very fast speed, which "will have an impact on many fields of science and technology similar to the scientific revolution that occurred in the last century when Zewail was able to photograph the movement of The particles are in the article,” as Hassan put it.It should be noted that Dr. Mohamed Tharwat Hassan, born in Fayoum Governorate, south of Cairo, graduated from Cairo University, Fayoum Branch, and then obtained his doctorate from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, and during his doctoral research, he was able to generate the first optical attosecond laser pulses, which are in the Guinness World Records as the maximum laser pulses. For the first time, Hassan used this laser to measure the movement of electrons inside an atom.Hassan then joined the California Institute of Technology "Caltech" as a postdoctoral researcher with Dr. Ahmed Zewail's research group, and during this period was able to generate the shortest electronic pulses inside the four-dimensional microscope, to join after that to the University of Arizona as a professor of physics and light sciences, and he and his research group is currently focusing on Control and imaging of the movement of electrons.Mohamed Hassan's research received the necessary support from the largest institutions supporting science in the United States of America, such as the Jordan and Betty Moore Organization, which was also the main support for Ahmed Zewail's research, and Hassan received the Kick Organization award for his development of a camera capable of imaging electrons.