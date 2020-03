In the time of coronavirus, Pakistan’s media is playing politics-politics

If I were to transcribe the questions and answers of “senior” electronic media journalists and Prime Minister Imran Khan, I’d need to write multiple articles, all exceeding any readable word limit, and yet miserably failing to make a sense of whatever the hell happened in that media meet, pardon my French. This article is going to be long too, I fear.

In every speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan consoles his nation. In every media interaction, the prime minister of Pakistan tells Pakistanis not to panic. In his tweets he advises the nation to chin up, observe prevention guidelines, practise self-isolation. In every address, he reassures the economically weak of Pakistan that he is there for them.





Prime Minister Imran Khan tells Pakistanis who are scared that he is there for them. He always is.