In the Spotlight of Korean Media, Indonesian Volleyball Player Dimas Saputra's Religious Attitude: Don't Eat Pork!​

- The obedient attitude of the men's volleyball player from Indonesia, Dimas Saputra, is in the spotlight in the selection process of foreign players of the South Korean League.Dimas Saputra and Rendy Tamamilang were two of the five Indonesian volleyball players who accepted the try out invitation to play in the South Korean League.In the process of playing techniques on the field, Dimas, who is positioned as the opposite, becomes one of the potential players.No doubt, the 27-year-old player played a very good role as a bomber for Jakarta STIN BIN in the 2023 Proliga.Dimas is also a player who is included in the list of top scorers of the top 10 of the Proliga 2023.But in addition to playing techniques, the proficiency or ability to speak Korean and adapt to the cultural environment in Gingseng Country is also a matter of assessment.Team managers, coaches and other staff were present at the interview.They carefully asked detailed questions regarding the players' military, academic, and national team selection, as well as communication skills, religion, and food issues.Dimas' answer became a concern when it came to religion and food.Dimas, who is Muslim, answered loudly the obligations and prohibitions set by his religion.Dimas also insists that he does not eat non-halal food and he also observes a month-long fast."Islam," Dimas was quoted as saying BolaSport.com from Korean media, v.daum."You must obey the worship times that have been set," Dimas explained."There is no (non-halal) pork. We also have to carry out Ramadan worship for one month," said Dimas.Still quoted from V.daum, Dimas' answer then surprised everyone and made one of the players in the interview process comment."I eat everything, but I don't eat my cat," said one of the unnamed players."I often watch Moon Sung-min (Hyundai Capital) play. I want to see him do well in the top league."