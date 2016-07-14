In the most recent RAND report, they recommend the US to face reality and give up Taiwan

In the most recent RAND report: Future Threats and Some Considerations for the Next U.S. National Defense Strategy, the thinktank believe the US should retreat their presence in the world stage somewhat.
They believe nowadays the US consider lots of world issues that has little to do with the core interests of US as "threat", and some of these "threats" need to be carefully re-evaluated.
They believe a point of no return has already long passed for the US to contain China's rise, the US need to face reality and learn to co-exist with China, and recognize China's sphere of influence, instead of challenge them at huge costs that US could not bare.
They also believe, by recognizing China's sphere of influence, US should reduce their commitment in Taiwan issue, to protect Taiwan at all cost will most likely cost the US's global influence, instead the US should provide aids and military equipments to suport Taiwan, but wont come to a war with China, in times of crisis.
They also recommend to reduce the US involvement in Diaoyu Island issue of Japan, they believe even if Japan lost Diaoyu island to China in a war, the US-Japan alliance wont be weakened, actually maybe strengthened, so no harm to US core interests either.
All in all, RAND recommend the US to reduce its presence in the world stage, focus more on issues that has very strong tie to their own core interests, and focus more on nuclear force to protect their national security/defense.
The RAND report: https://www.rand.org/pubs/external_publications/EP68467.html
Chinese source: https://lt.cjdby.net/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=2696547&extra=page=1
