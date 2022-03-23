In The Highest of Tradition

Desert Fox 1
Today's Parade Commander, Brigadier Arsalan Tariq is a war wounded general officer belonging to 6th Punjab Regiment (The Quaid Guard Regiment).
While I was searching about why the 6th Punjab is called the Quaid Guard, I found this picture of The Founding Father with the officers of this regiment:
The 6th Punjab faught first in Rann of Kutch and then in Grand Slam.
But that is not where it ends...
The parade commander is son of Lt Gen Tariq Pervez(R) and nephew of Major Nadir Pervez both of 6th Punjab. His father, Gen Tariq joined the unit five days after the war of 65 started. During 71 war Gen Pervez was posted to Lahore, but he chose to be with his own regiment in East Pakistan. After putting up series of bold rear guard actions with the likes of Brig T.M, they took up defensive positions as ordered. But after the surrender they were taken to prison camps. However these daring souls couldn't be kept imprisoned for long and after digging a tunnel for about six months they finally got through. Then they journeyed from one end of the Subcontinent (Bangladesh) to its north western most edge (Nepal). The stories of there escape; from going for several days without food to watching "Pakeeza" is a beautiful tale worthy of a classic.
At the end Gen Tariq along with Major Nazir amd several others made it back and were awarded with Sitara e Jurat.
Major Nazir's sister was married to Gen. Tariq.
Living upto the great traditions of his family and keeping their values in mind, Brigadier Arsalan faught bravely during COIN ops( @PanzerKiel can you tell which) and was injured as well.
I'm attaching following pictures of Nawai waqt that I found:
Notice how strikingly similar the father and son are.
(Great personality)
Only if our media knew about our
real heroes and their stories.
@fatman17 @Joe Shearer
