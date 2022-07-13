In the first half of this year, the total value of my country's import and export of goods trade was 19.8 trillion yuan (3.06 trillion US dollars)

On July 13, the State Council Information Office held a press conference. Li Kuiwen, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs and director of the Statistics and Analysis Department, introduced the import and export situation in the first half of 2022.



According to customs statistics, the total value of my country's import and export of goods in the first half of this year was 19.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. Among them, exports were 11.14 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.2%; imports were 8.66 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8%. Trade surplus of 2.48 trillion yuan ($382.5 billion) in January-June



Li Kuiwen said that, in general, my country's foreign trade import and export showed strong resilience in the first half of the year. The first quarter started smoothly. In May and June, the downward trend of growth rate in April was quickly reversed, laying a solid foundation for the stability and improvement of foreign trade throughout the year. a solid foundation.



Specifically, the growth rate of foreign trade rebounded significantly in May and June. Since May, with the overall improvement of the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation, the effects of various policies to stabilize growth have gradually emerged, and foreign trade enterprises have resumed work and production in an orderly manner, especially the rapid recovery of imports and exports in the Yangtze River Delta and other regions, driving the overall growth rate of foreign trade across the country. Recovered significantly. In May, my country's foreign trade import and export increased by 9.5% year-on-year, the growth rate was 9.4 percentage points higher than that in April, and the growth rate in June further increased to 14.3%.



The proportion of general trade imports and exports continued to increase. In the first half of the year, my country's general trade imports and exports were 12.71 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.1%, accounting for 64.2% of my country's total foreign trade imports and exports, an increase of 2.1 percentage points year-on-year; among which, exports were 7.16 trillion yuan, an increase of 19%; imports were 55,500 100 million yuan, an increase of 6.5%. In the same period, the import and export of processing trade was 4.02 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.2%.



Imports and exports to major trading partners maintained growth. In the first half of the year, my country's imports and exports to ASEAN, the European Union and the United States were 2.95 trillion yuan, 2.71 trillion yuan and 2.47 trillion yuan respectively, an increase of 10.6%, 7.5% and 11.7% respectively. During the same period, my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” and RCEP trading partners increased by 17.8% and 5.6% respectively.



The vitality of foreign trade operators was further enhanced. In the first half of the year, there were 506,000 foreign trade enterprises with import and export performance in my country, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. Among them, there were 425,000 private enterprises, an increase of 6.9%, and imports and exports of 9.82 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.6%, accounting for 49.6% of the total value of my country's foreign trade imports and exports, an increase of 1.9 percentage points year-on-year. In the same period, the import and export of foreign-invested enterprises was 6.75 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.1%; the import and export of state-owned enterprises was 3.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.2%.



The import and export of main products grew steadily. In the first half of the year, my country's import and export of mechanical and electrical products was 9.72 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.2%, accounting for 49.1% of my country's total foreign trade import and export value. The import and export of agricultural products was 1.04 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.3%, accounting for 5.2%. During the same period, the export of labor-intensive products was 1.99 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.5%, accounting for 17.8% of the total export value. Crude oil, natural gas, coal and other energy products imported a total of 1.48 trillion yuan, an increase of 53.1%, accounting for 17.1% of the total import value.



Li Kuiwen said that at present, the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the international environment have become more severe and complex. my country's foreign trade development is still facing some unstable and uncertain factors, and there is still a lot of pressure to maintain stability and improve quality. However, it should also be noted that the fundamentals of my country's economy with strong resilience, sufficient potential and long-term improvement have not changed. With the implementation of the country's package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, and the orderly progress of resumption of work and production, my country's foreign trade is expected to continue to maintain steady growth.